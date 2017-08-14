5 Proven Web Design Strategies That Impacts Customer Experience

They can undoubtedly ignore your site along the lines of poor website design, crowded text, busy and distracting backgrounds that make the text hard to read, unclear navigation or with a filthy home page that does not fit within a standard browser window. There are many reasons clients can bounce back affecting your bottom line awfully.

On a serious note, your site’s aesthetics, usability, navigability and responsiveness is a part and parcel of your brand. Where you miss, you lose!

To battle this showdown, here goes a distilled post that will explain you the five major web design aspects that can turn your customers back to you and improve their experience a notch higher.

1. Presentation and Materialization- Your unstoppable hustle for driving traffic will take you nowhere if your website appearance isn’t cozy and attractive. Modern website trends must have:

• A responsive design

• Big and Bold Fonts

• Parallax Scrolling

• Striking and stunning “Hero” images

• Rich Multimedia, animation and Visual elements

2. Professionalism- And where do you suppose all the customer labels find the home? It lies in the heart of your company’s formation, staff, reviews, customer satisfaction and cultural atmosphere many times.

These four trust-building values, if included, will help you to delve into the noisy market.

• Testimonials- Quantify your work in any way.

• Staff Pictures- Employee happiness goes a long way in reinforcing professionalism.

• A culture page- A cultural page proves to be a worth in adding values.

• Ambiance- Placing the pictures of state-of-the-art work environment is yet another element that your web design can offer.

3. Comprehensibility & Clarity- Your site should be as lucid as possible. The visitors should be able to find quickly what they want. This could certainly happen by improving the navigability.

The well-known styles trending in navigability are:

• Breadcrumbs

• Drop down menu

• Hamburger Menu

• Centered layout navigation

• Parallax powered menu

• Footer Navigation

4. Page Loading Time- Load time plays a huge role in customers’ arrival on a website. A wait of 3 seconds and the customer will abandon your site and jump to your competitor’s website. Following, the website should load in a blink of an eye. So, how can you reduce the loading time of your site?

Here is the Pro Tip:

• Optimize image sizes and CSS delivery

• Minimize HTTP requests

• Reduce server response time

• Enable Compression

• Minify Resources

• Reduce the number of plug-ins you use on your site

• Reduce redirects.

5. Conversions- The chain of building a brand and making it successful eventually ends up on no. of conversions. Web design can impact conversions and to boast it here are three takeaways:

• Use contrast color to highlight selling propositions

• KISS principle: Keep it simple, stupid.

• Adding Human faces help visitors to relate your business and it makes them feel more comfortable in establishing a connection with you.

By using all the five aforementioned web designing and development techniques you can triumph in bettering the customer experience.