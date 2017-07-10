Five Common Mistakes Startups Make On Their Online Food Ordering Business

For an online food ordering startup, making a single mistake is like putting the entire existence of company on a stake. Startup founders have long realized the importance of selecting some of the best mobile app and website development companies to develop the set of solutions that resonates with the DNA of their brand.

Here in this article, we’ll run down the list of five killing mistakes online food ordering startups make over and over again and they should stop it immediately.

1. Not Choosing A Right Technology Partner

This is the first mistake every startup commit! They often lose their grounds by selecting a wrong technology partner and these companies tend to miss the clients’ app vision that subsequently results out in a bad product.

The thumb rule is, don’t try to save money by going with the most economical choice because it is the never the best path to developing a popular app.

2. Launching It Too Early

This is insane when startup jumps in the war field without any army, strategy, plans and counteract techniques that can smoothly overcome unprecedented mishaps, technical disasters, customer troubles, unmatched delivery times, and many more debacles that come under their umbrella of services.

In a nutshell, do your homework first before launching a startup.

3. Not having a plan of attack

There is no need of having a 20-page formal business plan to successfully plan a business as it is growing obsolete nowadays. The only thing you need to know is “who your customers are?”, “what you are offering?” and “what people are willing to order?” from your portal.

4. No Promotion And Marketing

Marketing the apps and websites is the holy grail of any business. Zero marketing translates zero visibility. Promotional campaign on Facebook and other social media channels call for quick engagement, increased followers, brand awareness and hence, increased ROI. So, don’t be left out and start spending in marketing and promotional ad campaigns.

5. Not Planning For Profitability.

One of the first things you should do when making a business plan is to define the business model. Before you can succeed in any type of business, you’ll need to know your profit model inside and out.

Be prepared with the questions like:

What is your gross margin on sales?

Your net margin?

How many sales do you need to break each day or a week?

What is the worst case scenario and how would you overcome it?

Establish the key performance indicators (KPIs) for your business that will let you know how your business is performing.

Successful startups and companies have proven services/products and processes. They have track records of their performances, they work upon their odds with careful planning and strategies and take action and make changes before the business crash.

So, before you choose to become an owner of Online Food Ordering website or app remember to avoid these five common business mistakes and set up yourself to a successful entrepreneur.