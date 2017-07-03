The history of smartphone photography is a never-ending chase after features of full-sized cameras while keeping the actual camera modules slim enough to fit a thin phone case. Impossibly and amazingly, the smartphone is winning this battle. A modern smartphone still can’t replace a professional-grade DSLR at a sporting event, but it can take one hell of a good photo, especially in the daytime.
The future of the iPhone camera: 5x zoom, AI-powered, amazing in low light
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jul 3, 2017 2:08 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment