Which Framework is best for your Project- React JS or Angular JS?

Hello World! Is it getting ambiguous for you to choosing a right framework for your application or website or for a new Javascript system? This article will take you out of the woods and ensure your decision of framework will fit on project’s durability and ability to fit in code maintainability, and scalability of your future app without having a direct bearing on your project’s deadline.

Angular JS developed by Google is a fully-featured MVC framework that is best suited for building dynamic single page applications. No doubt, it is the most popular and touted javascript frameworks that comes packed with Angular Directives, Dependency injection, Two-way data binding, a tempting engine and On-board form validation.

Angular JS

1. A full-fledged Framework

Angular JS is a full-fledged framework that is compatible with any technology, browser or platform. It is consistent with robust ng components.

2. Two-way Data Bind

Data binding in AngularJS is the synchronization between the model and the view. That means when data in the model changes, the view reflects the change, and when data in the view changes, the model is updated as well.

3. Form Validation

AngularJS offers client-side form validation. It monitors the state of the form and input fields and lets you notify the user about the current state.

4. Type Script

Angular JS is enhanced JS super-set that supplies optional static type checking, object-based programming patterns, and high-performance typing features. Moreover, Angular JS allows you to choose your favorite developing environment, while most of the developers use Typescript but you are free to apply Javascript, Cofeescript, or Dart.

5. DOM

Unlike React, AngularJS applies changes in the real DOM in the browser. When the real DOM gets updated, the browser has to change many internal values to represent a new DOM. This also has a negative impact on application performance.

React JS

React JS developed by Facebook is not a full-scale framework but a library and for this very reason integration of the UI library into a common MVC framework requires deeper programming knowledge.

1. Virtual DOM

React JS creates its own virtual DOM where your components are kept which gives the developers high flexibility and performance. This way, React JS sets you free from the costly DOM operations and does updates in an efficient manner.

2. One-way Data Binding

Unlike Angular JS, React JS uses one-way data binding, which means we are able to direct the flow only in one direction.

The Bottom Line

To sum up, both AngularJS and ReactJS are great for writing single-page applications. But they are entirely different and serve different purposes. However, Angular JS is always a bandwagon when it comes to choice of developers because it is a complete and comprehensive framework, offers easy development and testing without compromising with reliability.